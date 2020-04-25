Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €3.80 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEO. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leoni has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.50 ($8.72).

LEO opened at €6.74 ($7.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.44. Leoni has a 52 week low of €5.20 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of €21.70 ($25.23). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.88.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

