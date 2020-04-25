Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.47.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.77. 963,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

