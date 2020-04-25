Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Vertical Research

Vertical Research restated their buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $410.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $434.47.

LMT stock opened at $381.77 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.78 and a 200 day moving average of $387.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 23.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after acquiring an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

