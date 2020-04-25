Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.75. 5,419,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,695. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

