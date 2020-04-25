Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.75. 5,419,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

