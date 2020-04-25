Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.76. 3,278,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

