MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,715 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter worth $1,969,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $154.26. The company had a trading volume of 386,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,562. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average is $159.64.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

