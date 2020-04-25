Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.02. 3,284,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,128. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average is $195.59. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

