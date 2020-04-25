Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $76,080,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,128. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Longbow Research dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

