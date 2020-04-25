Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.02. 3,284,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,128. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.