MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 733.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,011 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.80 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

HBI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,388,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510,770. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

