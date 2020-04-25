MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,681,000 after acquiring an additional 646,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,264. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

