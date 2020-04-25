MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

PSX stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $60.53. 3,262,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

