MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.04. 3,045,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,108. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.