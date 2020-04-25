MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $158.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,368. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

