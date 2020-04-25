MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $2,933,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,741,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 30.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $85.49. 2,162,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,258. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $107.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

