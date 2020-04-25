MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 1,818 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 9.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

Shares of BLK traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.14. The company had a trading volume of 517,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

