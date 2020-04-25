MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 21,034 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,034 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,126. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

