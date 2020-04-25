MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,278 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $181,156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ResMed by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 205,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,694,000 after purchasing an additional 157,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after buying an additional 140,438 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after buying an additional 133,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.97. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.94 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,227,566.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,978. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

