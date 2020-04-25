MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 34,635 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,635 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. 6,770,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,005,027. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

