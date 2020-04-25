MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 70,400 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,170,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,229,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Nomura dropped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.