MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 9,653 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. 3,215,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,509. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $61.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler cut General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

