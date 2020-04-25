Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 20,111 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $87.01. 9,175,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,197,070. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

