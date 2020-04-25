Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166,811 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,502,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,323. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

