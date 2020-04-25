Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,502,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,323. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

