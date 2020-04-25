Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lessened by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,278 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122,106. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

