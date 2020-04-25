Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

