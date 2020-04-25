Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 32.8% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $213.84. The company had a trading volume of 33,915,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,673,964. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

