MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MONDI PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 10th.

Shares of MONDI PLC/ADR stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

