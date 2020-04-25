Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. AXA has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.29.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

