MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €140.00 ($162.79) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €179.00 ($208.14) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.73 ($178.76).

Shares of MTX traded down €4.10 ($4.77) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €107.95 ($125.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €225.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($336.40).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

