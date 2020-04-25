MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,884. The firm has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

