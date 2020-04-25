MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $27,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,272,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,634,906. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

