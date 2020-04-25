MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,158. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

