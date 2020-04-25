MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 13,991 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. 9,016,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,809,091. The stock has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

