MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 45,625 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,625 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $145.56. 685,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,852. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

