National Bank Financial Lowers Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$3.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.56.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$1.48 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of $707.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.08.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$752.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

