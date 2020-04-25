National Bank Financial Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price to C$0.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a negative rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$0.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.63.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $877.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$2.92.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

