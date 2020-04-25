New Potomac Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 2,507,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

