New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Whirlpool by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after buying an additional 127,705 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7,987.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Shares of WHR traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 914,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.38. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,224. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

