New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 88,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $211.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.84.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

