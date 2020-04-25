New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 2.4% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Target by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,055,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,099. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.