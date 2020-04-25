New Potomac Partners LLC Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock traded up $5.64 on Friday, hitting $188.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,669. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average of $198.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.