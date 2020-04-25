New Potomac Partners LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.09. 15,272,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,634,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

