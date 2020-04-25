New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 65.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 35.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,003. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

