New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.51. 322,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

