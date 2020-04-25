New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 4,390 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 34,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 21,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amgen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 299,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.28. 1,882,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.74. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

