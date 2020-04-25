NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NMI from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.00. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NMI by 16.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

