Nord/LB Analysts Give Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €75.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.57 ($72.76).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €79.00 ($91.86) on Tuesday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a twelve month high of €108.50 ($126.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $600.40 million and a P/E ratio of 56.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €74.74 and its 200 day moving average is €59.39.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

