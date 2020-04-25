Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.68. 1,691,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,708. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.50.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

